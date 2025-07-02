ACC Sees 5.8% Rise In Certificates Of Origin Issued In H1 Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) -- The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods and products to Arab and foreign countries rose by 5.8% during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber during the first half of this year reached 18,365, up from 17,356 in the same period last year.The data also showed that the value of certificates of origin issued during the same period declined by 7.9%, dropping to JD 612 million from JD 664 million in the corresponding period last year.Iraq topped the list of countries importing from the Kingdom during this period, with certificate values amounting to JD283 million across 1,609 certificates, followed by Egypt with approximately JD46 million and 441 certificates.Saudi Arabia came next with JD 45 million and 4,040 certificates, then Syria with JD 37 million and 2,256 certificates, and Switzerland with JD 35 million through only 10 certificates. These five countries ranked highest in terms of both quantity and value.Regarding the types of products exported, the value of foreign-origin products (goods of foreign origin) reached about JD322 million, while industrial products accounted for JD109 million, agricultural products about JD81 million, Arab-origin products (goods of Arab origin) about JD47 million, with the remainder attributed to other products.It is noteworthy that a "certificate of origin" is a document used in international trade to certify that the goods in a specific shipment were produced, manufactured, or processed in a particular country. Customs authorities use this certificate to determine the eligibility of goods for specific tariffs and to verify their country of origin.The Amman Chamber of Commerce issues certificates of origin for agricultural, animal, and raw natural resources of Jordanian origin, for re-exported foreign goods, and for foreign goods purchased from the local market under specific conditions.Additionally, the Chamber issues certificates of origin for Jordanian industrial products upon the request of exporters, based on the original factory invoice certified by an industrial chamber, and a duly certified original certificate of origin from the industrial chamber confirming that the goods are of Jordanian origin. This is in accordance with Article (29) of the Jordanian Chambers of Commerce Regulation No. (45) of 2009 and the Instructions for Issuing Certificates of Origin of 2013.