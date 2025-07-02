Lithuania, Philippines Unite To Combat Hybrid Threats In New Security Pact

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On June 30, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, marking a significant step forward in Lithuania's Indo-Pacific security engagement, Trend reports.

The agreement laid the groundwork for closer collaboration on a wide range of security and defense issues. These include maritime security, with a focus on threats posed by shadow fleets and the protection of undersea infrastructure as well as hybrid threats, disinformation targeting democratic societies, cybersecurity, and the exchange of intelligence.

Military cooperation, including joint training, exercises, and expert exchanges, was also included in the framework.

The memorandum further outlined joint efforts in civil defense and crisis management to improve societal readiness for emergencies. It also addressed areas such as defense industry cooperation, especially in munitions production, and the security implications of migration, emphasizing shared analysis of how migration patterns affect national security.

“Strengthening Lithuania–Philippines defense ties is a key part of Lithuania's broader security strategy in the Indo-Pacific,” Minister Šakalienė stated.“The Philippines is an important partner for Lithuania in reinforcing regional stability, societal resilience, and defense capabilities. This agreement reflects our shared understanding of emerging security threats. It is not just symbolic, it establishes a practical foundation for joint initiatives that will increase the resilience of both nations.”

Bilateral relations between Lithuania and the Philippines have taken on increasing strategic importance, particularly in the defense and security sphere. Lithuania has been actively implementing its Indo-Pacific Cooperation Strategy for Security and Defense, seeking stronger partnerships in the region.

During her visit from June 30 through July 2, Minister Šakalienė was also scheduled to meet with Philippine Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo J. Cacdac and to visit the Philippine Navy Headquarters. This visit marked the first-ever official trip by a Lithuanian Minister of Defense to the Philippines.