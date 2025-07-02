Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zakharova: Those Seeking To Harm Russiaazerbaijan Ties Should Think Carefully

Zakharova: Those Seeking To Harm Russiaazerbaijan Ties Should Think Carefully


2025-07-02 05:09:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of paramount importance, and attempts to harm them should be reconsidered, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova made the statement amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, emphasizing the significance of maintaining bilateral friendship.

“There are many who want to 'warm their hands' in this matter - let them do so in a way that their hands don't get burned,” Zakharova warned.

“Because I think that friendly relations are really extremely important for us, for the two peoples. Those who want to damage these relations should think carefully about what they are doing,” she added.

MENAFN02072025000195011045ID1109750681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search