Zakharova: Those Seeking To Harm Russiaazerbaijan Ties Should Think Carefully
The friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of paramount importance, and attempts to harm them should be reconsidered, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Zakharova made the statement amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, emphasizing the significance of maintaining bilateral friendship.
“There are many who want to 'warm their hands' in this matter - let them do so in a way that their hands don't get burned,” Zakharova warned.
“Because I think that friendly relations are really extremely important for us, for the two peoples. Those who want to damage these relations should think carefully about what they are doing,” she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment