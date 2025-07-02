Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CAIT: GCC Digital Government Award Aims To Honour Outstanding Achievements


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- The GCC Digital Government Award, aims to honour outstanding achievements in the field of digital transformation across the GCC countries, said Najat Ibrahim, the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT)'s Acting Director General.
In a statement to KUNA, Ibrahim explained that applications will be available through the website gov from July 1 to August 31.
This award represents a pioneering platform for fostering a spirit of competition and innovation among government agencies in the field of digital transformation.
She added that the award includes nine main categories, most notably Best Government Digital Service, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, Best Open Data Initiative, Best Digital Inclusion Initiative, and Best Digital Community Participation.
This reflects the comprehensive diversity of the award and its support for various paths of digital excellence, the award stems from the GCC's efforts to enhance digital cooperation and achieve the goals of sustainable digital development in the GCC countries.
For any questions call the following number, +965 22929293. (end)
