403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CAIT: GCC Digital Government Award Aims To Honour Outstanding Achievements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- The GCC Digital Government Award, aims to honour outstanding achievements in the field of digital transformation across the GCC countries, said Najat Ibrahim, the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT)'s Acting Director General.
In a statement to KUNA, Ibrahim explained that applications will be available through the website gov from July 1 to August 31.
This award represents a pioneering platform for fostering a spirit of competition and innovation among government agencies in the field of digital transformation.
She added that the award includes nine main categories, most notably Best Government Digital Service, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, Best Open Data Initiative, Best Digital Inclusion Initiative, and Best Digital Community Participation.
This reflects the comprehensive diversity of the award and its support for various paths of digital excellence, the award stems from the GCC's efforts to enhance digital cooperation and achieve the goals of sustainable digital development in the GCC countries.
For any questions call the following number, +965 22929293. (end)
md
KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- The GCC Digital Government Award, aims to honour outstanding achievements in the field of digital transformation across the GCC countries, said Najat Ibrahim, the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT)'s Acting Director General.
In a statement to KUNA, Ibrahim explained that applications will be available through the website gov from July 1 to August 31.
This award represents a pioneering platform for fostering a spirit of competition and innovation among government agencies in the field of digital transformation.
She added that the award includes nine main categories, most notably Best Government Digital Service, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, Best Open Data Initiative, Best Digital Inclusion Initiative, and Best Digital Community Participation.
This reflects the comprehensive diversity of the award and its support for various paths of digital excellence, the award stems from the GCC's efforts to enhance digital cooperation and achieve the goals of sustainable digital development in the GCC countries.
For any questions call the following number, +965 22929293. (end)
md
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment