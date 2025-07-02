Marcos-Duterte Clash Upending Philippine Economy, Too

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the Philippines cuts this year's growth target from the 8% to the 6% range, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can't point the finger at Donald Trump's trade war or Chinese deflation. The real culprit is chaotic local politics.

Events from Washington and Beijing are surely taking a toll. But mostly it's the“Game of Thrones” dynamic between the Marcos and Duterte dynasties that is distracting the government from taking steps to support growth today and increase competitiveness for the future.

Prosecutors working on behalf of the House of Representatives want the Senate to hold a trial to remove Sara Duterte from the vice presidency. She was impeached in February on allegations of plotting to have Marcos assassinated and misusing public funds. Her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is in detention in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity over his bloody war on drugs.

Needless to say, these dramas and others aren't leaving the Marcos administration much bandwidth to stabilize an already unbalanced economy as the international scene goes haywire.

Uncertainty over US President Trump's tariffs is damaging business and consumer sentiment everywhere. The specter of war in the Middle East and intensification of the US-China trade clash are making Manila's earlier 6% to 8% target unreachable. It's since been lowered to 5% to 6.5% for 2025.

Looking at the state of global affairs, the Philippines' contention that it can grow between 6% and 7% in 2026 seems beyond fanciful. Not because of the inflationary fallout from tariffs and the Iran-Israel standoff, but because of extreme distraction at home.

Three years in, the Marcos presidency has been steadier and more competent than many economists feared. The son of the dictator who ran the Philippine economy into the ground from 1965 to 1986 named a group of capable technocrats to key government posts. The Marcos Jr. administration has indeed restored some accountability to Manila and cheered the global business community.

For investors, it was a welcome pivot back toward stability following the chaotic 2016-2022 Duterte presidency . A self-described strongman, Duterte was more interested in waging a war on drugs and cozying up to China than in economic reform. He restored much of the opacity and dysfunction that his predecessor, the late Benigno Aquino, had spent six years eradicating.

From 2010 to 2026, Aquino, himself the scion of a family dynasty, ushered in a we're-open-for-business-once-again era. Aquino hit the ground running to restore trust in government and repair a long-neglected economy.