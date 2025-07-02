Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: Tamil Nadu To Give Rs 5 Lakh Compensation, Job To Victim's Family

Chennai:The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, land ownership and a government job to the family of Ajith Kumar, a temporary temple security guard who allegedly died during police interrogation in Thirupuvanam, Sivaganga district to an official statement, the victim's family has been granted a house site patta (land ownership document), Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance, and a government job Ajith Kumar's younger brother, Naveen Kumar, has completed his ITI course, he has been appointed as a technician at the AAVIN, the state milk cooperative. Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation KK Periyakaruppan and District Collector K Porkodi visited and handed over the appointment order to Naveen Kumar, it added.

Stalin says sorry to family members

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district to the Central Bureau of Investigation. CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe. He spoke with Kumar's family, conveying his condolences and emotional support. Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan visited the grieving family at their residence and handed over the phone for them to talk with the Chief Minister Stalin. He vowed to ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime and assured the family that the government will stand by them and provide necessary support. "Sorry ma," Stalin said about the decision, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe."Chief Minister further called the actions of officers involved in this incident "unacceptable" and "unforgivable"."Let this serve as a stern warning. Such acts must never happen again, anywhere, at any time. The police force must always act in a manner that safeguards the trust of the public who approach them seeking solutions to their problems," CM Stalin said.

Video of custodial death emerges

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday heard a suo motu case concerning the alleged custodial death. During the hearing, advocate Henri Tiphagne submitted photographs as evidence, alleging that Ajith Kumar was beaten with plastic pipes and iron rods. A video showing the police assaulting Ajith Kumar was also played before the judges.

Advocate Marish Kumar had earlier filed a petition in this case, which is currently under hearing. Advocate Henri Tiphagne has also filed a petition seeking to be added as a petitioner in the case, and his plea is being heard as well. During the hearing, the judge asked, "Why did the police not register a case even after a jewellery theft complaint was filed?"

(With inputs from ANI)