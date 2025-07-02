Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins First Batch Of Devotees Praise Security & Arrangements

2025-07-02 05:01:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025 begins, devotees like Shalu, Akanksha, and Suman Ghosh express joy and confidence. They praised the excellent arrangements, including food, sanitation, and accommodation. 'Nothing to fear,' they said, lauding the strong presence of Indian Army and security forces ensuring a peaceful and safe pilgrimage for all.

