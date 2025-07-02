Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price (DKK)
| Total transaction
value (DKK)
|25-06-2025
|21,500
|394.10
|8,473,124.20
|26-06-2025
|21,500
|393.00
|8,449,394.65
|27-06-2025
|22,000
|391.39
|8,610,591.00
|30-06-2025
|22,000
|388.51
|8,547,191.40
|01-07-2025
|22,500
|382.54
|8,607,197.25
|Accumulated under the programme
|109,500
|42,687,499
The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.
Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 676,502 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.17 percent of the company's total share capital.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, ...
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.
Attachments
-
Company Announcement no. 14-2025
Transaction details - 25 Jun 2025 to 2 Jul 2025
