Medicated Personal Care Products Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Expansion & Competitive Advantage

How Big Is The Global Medicated Personal Care Products Market Expected To Grow?

Notably, the medicated personal care products market size has grown strongly in recent years. It has been projected to grow from $8.56 billion in 2024 to $9.01 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. This growth in the historic period is largely due to factors such as the rise in dermatological conditions, a growing geriatric population, expansion of pharmaceutical retail chains, increased cosmetic dermatology procedures, and a rising health and wellness consciousness among consumers.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Moving further ahead, the medicated personal care products market size is predicted to see steady growth in the forthcoming years. Expected to grow to $10.91 billion in 2029 at CAGR of 4.9%, the growth during the forecast period is associated with rising consumer awareness of skin health, increased incidence of skin conditions, growing demand for men's grooming products, the surge in demand for personalized skincare, and a higher incidence of skin disorders. Major trends shaping the forecast period include a focus on microbiome-friendly formulations, the use of artificial intelligence AI for product recommendations, hybrid products combining cosmetics and medication, cleaner and more transparent ingredients labels, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Medicated Personal Care Products Market?

A significant driving force for the medicated personal care products market's growth is the rise in skin disorders. The average annual number of new melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK, for example, is predicted to increase from approximately 20,800 in 2023–2025 to around 26,500 in 2038–2040, according to Cancer Research UK. Given the rise in skin disorders, medicated personal care products are being increasingly used for their ability to target affected areas by applying active ingredients, thus easing inflammation, irritation, or infection.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Medicated Personal Care Products Market Share?

Major companies operating in the medicated personal care products market include Procter & Gamble P&G, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever PLC, Dow Inc., L'Oréal S.A, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kenvue Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Haleon plc, Kao Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kutol Products Company Inc., Cosmetic Solutions, ARG Laboratories Inc., KPH Cosmos Pvt. Ltd., and Eden Kingdom Essential.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Medicated Personal Care Products Market?

The competitive landscape of this market has seen companies focusing on developing advanced products such as antibacterial liquid soap to improve germ protection and provide a gentler, more effective cleansing experience for consumers. A notable example is Dettol's reformulated version of its original liquid hand wash, introduced in April 2023, which offers both moisture seal benefits and 99.99% germ protection.

How Is The Global Medicated Personal Care Products Market Segmented?

The medicated personal care products market can be classified based on type, beauty care, and distribution channel, and subdivided further into more specific categories.

By Type:

- Oral Care

- Deodorants

- Feminine Care

- Antiperspirants

- Body Powders

- Hand Sanitizers

- Other Types

By Beauty Care:

- Shampoos

- Oils

- Soaps

- Moisturizers

- Gels

- Other Beauty Care

By Distribution Channel:

- Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

- Specialty Stores

- E-Commerce

- Other Distribution Channels

What Are The Leading Region In The Medicated Personal Care Products Market?

North America led the medicated personal care products market in 2024, with the regions covered in the report including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

