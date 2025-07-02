403
Deadly Floods Leave Ten Dead, Over Thirty Missing in India
(MENAFN) At least 10 lives were lost, and 34 individuals remain unaccounted for after a series of cloudbursts and flash floods ravaged India’s Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.
The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) reported that in just 24 hours, the state experienced 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods, triggered by relentless rainfall that led to widespread destruction and chaos.
Mandi district, located approximately 133 kilometers north of Shimla, the state's capital, bore the brunt of the disaster.
"During the last 24 hours, a total of 10 people were killed and 34 remained missing in Mandi," an official revealed. "Five people were also injured, and 12 remained stranded."
The death toll is expected to rise, with officials warning that the survival prospects of the missing individuals diminish after 24 hours of disaster.
"One hydroelectric power project and a bridge were also damaged," officials noted. "One national highway got blocked."
In addition to the flash floods, heavy rains triggered landslides and extensive waterlogging, which led to road closures and hindered rescue efforts.
Authorities have mobilized a large-scale search and rescue operation across the affected regions.
According to officials, 370 individuals have been successfully rescued from impacted areas.
Between June 20 and July 1, the SEOC reported that 51 people were killed and 103 injured in weather-related incidents across the state.
The cumulative damage to infrastructure has been pegged at $33 million.
With the monsoon season ongoing, the SEOC has urged residents in flood and landslide-prone zones to remain vigilant.
As a result of the continuing downpours, water levels in the state's rivers and streams have surged. The state's meteorological department has forecasted that the torrential rains will persist until July 7, issuing an orange alert for heavy rainfall across the region.
