Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Nearly Thirty Palestinians

Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Nearly Thirty Palestinians


2025-07-02 03:23:30
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals across multiple locations in Gaza since the early hours of Wednesday, according to medical sources.

The attacks included one targeting civilians who were gathered near Israeli aid distribution points, resulting in the deaths of 10 people awaiting assistance.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have been responsible for the deaths of more than 56,600 Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by the same sources.

In related developments, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions” to implement a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urging Hamas to accept the terms of the deal.

MENAFN02072025000045017169ID1109750358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search