403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Nearly Thirty Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals across multiple locations in Gaza since the early hours of Wednesday, according to medical sources.
The attacks included one targeting civilians who were gathered near Israeli aid distribution points, resulting in the deaths of 10 people awaiting assistance.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces have been responsible for the deaths of more than 56,600 Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by the same sources.
In related developments, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions” to implement a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urging Hamas to accept the terms of the deal.
The attacks included one targeting civilians who were gathered near Israeli aid distribution points, resulting in the deaths of 10 people awaiting assistance.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces have been responsible for the deaths of more than 56,600 Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by the same sources.
In related developments, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions” to implement a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urging Hamas to accept the terms of the deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment