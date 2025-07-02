Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025

2025-07-02 03:21:54
(MENAFN- Chainwire) Singapore, Singapore, July 2nd, 2025,

WEMADE and Redlab Games are excited to announce the start of global pre-registration for , the anticipated Web3 MMORPG, now available on the WEMIX PLAY platform and the official website .

is the latest title from Redlab Games, creators of the acclaimed . This new game combines their signature RPG experience with cutting-edge blockchain technology and will officially launch this August in over 170 countries (excluding select regions such as Korea).

During the global showcase, the team introduced “RPG Tokenomics 3.0” -a next-generation Play-to-Earn (P2E) system that seamlessly links two unique tokens for a dynamic and rewarding player experience. The showcase also revealed key features and the game's upcoming roadmap .

How to Join and What to Expect

  • Where to Register: Pre-registration is now open on the official and the official game website .
  • Pre-Registration Rewards: All players who pre-register will receive special in-game items, including Gold Random Boxes and Top-grade Monster Slates.
  • Extra Benefits for WEMIX PLAY Members: Users who pre-register through will receive a ticket to join the “Invite a Friend” event . For every friend invited who completes pre-registration, the users get additional raffle entries.

Exciting Events and Rewards

  • Weekly Raffles: Every week until August 7th, players can win PLAY Tokens (usable on WEMIX PLAY), CROM Tokens (the game's native currency), and other prizes. Additional raffle tickets are awarded for each friend who completes the sign-up process through an invitation, increasing the chances of selection with every successful referral.
  • Milestone Rewards: As the total number of pre-registrations increases, everyone unlocks milestone rewards like ROM Buff Boxes and Enhancement Scroll Selection Boxes .
  • Check-In Event: After pre-registering, log in to the official website to collect Pre-registration Coins . These coins can be used to craft a variety of rare items, such as ImperionGuaranteed Slates and Lucky Enhancement Scroll Boxes .
  • Mission Event: Completing special missions can earn an additional 200 Pre-registration Coins , offering more opportunities to engage ahead of the launch.

Developer Q&A: Upcoming Live AMA Events

The development team will host three live AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions during the pre-registration period. These sessions will offer participants an opportunity to:

  • Learn about the game's unique tokenomics and how the Dual-token P2E system works
  • Discover gameplay features and future plans
  • Chat directly with the creators and get their questions answered

Pre-Registration Now Open for

enters the pre-registration phase, marking a step forward in interactive, player-driven experiences. The campaign features early access rewards, community engagement events, and insights into the game's tokenized ecosystem.

Further details are available on:

Official Website

Official Discord channel

About WEMADE

WEMADE is a South Korea-based technology and gaming company with 25 years of experience in digital innovation. Best known for The Legend of Mir IP, WEMADE has expanded its vision through the WEMIX platform, which powers a global ecosystem of Web3 games, NFTs, DeFi, and token-based services.

The company is committed to building sustainable digital economies where developers, players, and partners can grow together in a secure and open environment.

Users can learn more at

