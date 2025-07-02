WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025

During the global showcase, the team introduced “RPG Tokenomics 3.0” -a next-generation Play-to-Earn (P2E) system that seamlessly links two unique tokens for a dynamic and rewarding player experience. The showcase also revealed key features and the game's upcoming roadmap .

How to Join and What to Expect



Where to Register: Pre-registration is now open on the official and the official game website .

Pre-Registration Rewards: All players who pre-register will receive special in-game items, including Gold Random Boxes and Top-grade Monster Slates. Extra Benefits for WEMIX PLAY Members: Users who pre-register through will receive a ticket to join the “Invite a Friend” event . For every friend invited who completes pre-registration, the users get additional raffle entries.

Exciting Events and Rewards



Weekly Raffles: Every week until August 7th, players can win PLAY Tokens (usable on WEMIX PLAY), CROM Tokens (the game's native currency), and other prizes. Additional raffle tickets are awarded for each friend who completes the sign-up process through an invitation, increasing the chances of selection with every successful referral.

Milestone Rewards: As the total number of pre-registrations increases, everyone unlocks milestone rewards like ROM Buff Boxes and Enhancement Scroll Selection Boxes .

Check-In Event: After pre-registering, log in to the official website to collect Pre-registration Coins . These coins can be used to craft a variety of rare items, such as ImperionGuaranteed Slates and Lucky Enhancement Scroll Boxes . Mission Event: Completing special missions can earn an additional 200 Pre-registration Coins , offering more opportunities to engage ahead of the launch.

Developer Q&A: Upcoming Live AMA Events