XS.com Appoints Marcus Ng as Regional Director for Asia Pacific (APAC)
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 1st July 2025
XS.com, the global multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Ng as the new Regional Director for Asia Pacific (APAC), as part of the Group’s ongoing expansion across key Asian markets.
Marcus brings with him over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held senior roles at leading brokerage and fintech firms across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
Prior to joining XS.com, he held leadership positions at multiple brokers, where he successfully spearheaded regional strategies, built high-performance teams, and led initiatives to increase market share and client acquisition.
In his new role at XS.com, Marcus will lead operations, business development, and strategic partnerships across Asia, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering localized solutions and superior trading experiences for clients in the region.
His extensive experience across both institutional and retail trading sectors will be key in tailoring XS.com’s offerings to meet the evolving needs of Asian markets, particularly in countries with fast-growing fintech adoption. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as XScontinues to invest in regional leadership and deepen its footprint across key territories in the world.
Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com, expressed his confidence in the new appointment, stating:
“We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to our growing leadership team. His deep understanding of the Asian market, combined with his proven track record in the financial industry, makes him a key asset as we continue to expand our footprint across the region.”
Marcus expressed his enthusiasm about joining XS.com, stating:
“I’m excited to be part of XS.com’s ambitious journey in Asia Pacific (APAC). The region holds tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our presence and deliver value to traders and partners alike.”
This appointment reflects XS.com’s ongoing investment in top-tier talent and regional leadership as it accelerates its global growth strategy.
XSCompany Review
The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.
Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.
XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.
Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.
