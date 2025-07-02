With 79 Pc Forest Cover, Arunachal Contributes Big To India's Carbon Sequestration, Says CM Khandu

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, July 2 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the state, with 79 per cent forest cover, contributes 14.38 per cent of India's total carbon sequestration.

The Chief Minister in a post on X said that Arunachal Pradesh has 1,021 million tonnes of carbon stock, the highest in the country.

“From the lungs of the Himalayas, Arunachal Pradesh plays a crucial role in India's journey towards net-zero emissions by 2070,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister earlier, while addressing a function, had emphasised the vital role of forests in mitigating climate change by acting as natural air purifiers and regulating ecosystems.

"By going green, we protect soil, regulate water cycles, and support biodiversity while enjoying resources like wood, fruits, and medicinal plants," he had stated in another social media post.

CM Khandu urged everyone to sustain these efforts for a healthier environment and sustainable development for future generations.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department, the forest cover was reported to be over 79.33 per cent of the total 83,743 sq km geographical area of the state.

Of the total forest cover, 21,058.37 sq km is under very dense forest (25.15 per cent of the total geographical area of the state); 30,175.56 sq km is under moderately dense forest (36.03 per cent); and 15,196.74 sq km is under open forest (18.15 per cent).

The state supported more than one-fifth of the total dense forest cover in the country, Forest Department records said. Vast climatic variations of Arunachal Pradesh have resulted in the existence of almost all types of timber wealth, ranging from the tropical teak-like species in the foothills to the conifers in the high mountains.

Due to the variation in altitudes and climatic conditions, different places of Arunachal Pradesh have different types of forests.

According to the latest (2023) report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), area-wise, the top three states in the country having the largest forest and tree cover are Madhya Pradesh (85,724 sq km), followed by Arunachal Pradesh (67,083 sq km) and Maharashtra (65,383 sq km).

Area-wise top three states having the largest forest cover area are Madhya Pradesh (77,073 sq km), followed by Arunachal Pradesh (65,882 sq km) and Chhattisgarh (55,812 sq km), the FSI report said.

The FSI carries out an in-depth assessment of the forest and tree resources of the country based on the interpretation of Remote Sensing satellite data and field-based National Forest Inventory (NFI).