Foreign Minister Holds Closed Meeting With Egyptian Counterpart In Cairo
Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held a closed meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the 16th session of the Omani-Egyptian Joint Committee in Cairo.
The meeting, reaffirmed the close cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt and their shared commitment to developing it strategically across various fields, in a manner that deepens mutual interests and brings greater shared benefits to both brotherly countries.
The two Ministers also discussed a number of regional issues and developments of mutual political and security concern.
They underlined the importance of maintaining coordination, aligning their visions and combining efforts to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy in addressing challenges, defusing tensions and tackling the root causes of conflict, in the interest of the region as a whole.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.
