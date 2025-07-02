403
Merz considers idea of European nuclear defense system
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that he is willing to consider the idea of a European nuclear defense system, though he stressed that such a move would only be feasible in the medium to long term.
During a press conference in Berlin, Merz underlined the continued importance of the United States’ nuclear shield in ensuring Europe’s security at present. While there have been suggestions for Europe to take more initiative in this area, he noted that no formal talks have occurred yet.
“First of all, I believe that we should do everything possible to maintain nuclear sharing with the United States of America for the years to come,” Merz stressed. “This does not mean that we cannot also discuss on the European side how we can organize appropriate nuclear protection for our territory in the medium and long term,” he added.
He referred to a recent proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron, who floated the idea of broadening France’s nuclear deterrent to cover other European nations. According to Merz, the two leaders have agreed to hold talks on the matter, but no additional progress has been made.
“But I am open to discussing it, and that is a task that only arises in the very, very long term, because there are a large number of questions that need to be answered that will certainly exceed the timeframe in which we must first improve Europe's defense capabilities with the existing structures,” he said.
