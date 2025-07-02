403
CINET Launches a Cybersecurity Internship Program to Empower a Future-Ready Workforce
(MENAFN- BPG Group) [Kuwait, 1st July , 2025]
Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), the country’s leading and sole provider of credit information and credit scoring, launched its Internship Program - designed to build student and graduate capabilities in cybersecurity and data science. Through field training, CINET aims to empower young Kuwaiti talent with the skills needed to lead Kuwait toward a promising digital future.
As a pioneer in financial technology and a trusted national institution, CINET remains dedicated to its contributive role in propelling Kuwa’t’s development. The com’any’s advanced solutions continue to make financial data more accessible, the latest of which is the launch of its new and improved mobile application, designed to provide users with easier access to their credit profiles and view their Credit Score and Credit History in real time, and Download their full Credit Report.
The CINET Internship Program is specifically designed to provide interns with hands-on experience and essential professional skills in three core areas: Cybersecurity - Data Science and Innovation - Digital Applications and Fintech.
Interns at CINET also benefit from diverse opportunities to engage in interdisciplinary workshops and cross-departmental rotations, sharpening their skills in various areas of technology. The training program’s standout features includes its cybersecurity track, which highlights CIN’T’s growing investment in protecting digital infrastructure and developing specialized national competencies.
C’NET’s internship program features two distinct academic cohorts:
The University Cohort welcomes cybersecurity students from local institutions and international scholarship programs to help them apply their academic knowledge through practical exposure at CINET, in an immersive learning environment.
Whereas the High School Cohort features a special track for young students interested in exploring data sc–ence – introducing them to emerging tech fields at an early stage. The internship aims to help its young participants in making informed decisions about their future academic and career paths.
Mai B. AlOwaish, Chief Executive Officer at CINET, emphasized the’company’s national commitment,“stating: ’As Kuwait’s authorized credit information provider, our strategic vision of driving meaningful im’act in Kuwait’s economic and digital evolution is reflected in our dedicated efforts to empower Kuwaiti students and fresh graduates with hands-on experience and practical skills needed to thrive in an innovation-led, data-”owered economy.”
Adding more perspective, Sarah N. AlZaabi, Chief Human Resources Officer“at CINET, noted: “At CINET, we fully recognize that attracting and nurturing national talent is central to our social responsibility. Our ongoing efforts to engage and elevate local competencies stem from our firm belief that human capital is the true corn”rstone of progress.”
AlZaabi f“rther commented that “By fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, the company is helping shape a new generation of forward-thinking professionals who will drive sustainable growth and advance financ”al inclusion in Kuwait.”
With this program, CINET not only cements its position as a thought leader in financial technology, but also sends a clear message: "The future of Kuwait’s economy lies in the hands of its youth - and CINET will be there every step of the way to support and guide them on their journe”.”
