Parliament Security Breach: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Accused Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat Asks To Furnish ₹50,000 Bond

2025-07-02 02:01:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, both of whom were accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach.

The court ordered the release of Azad and Kumawat subject to furnishing bail bonds of ₹50,000. The duo has also been barred from giving any interview, holding press conferences, posting anything on social media regarding the incident.

Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat have further been asked to not leave Delhi and report to the police station every Monday.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

