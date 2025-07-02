Andrew Flintoff Reveals How WWE Almost Signed Him For A Match With The Undertaker

Andrew Flintoff has shared a surprising chapter from his post-cricket life, a near move to WWE that would've seen him step into the ring with none other than The Undertaker.

Speaking on The Overlap's Stick to Cricket podcast, the former England all-rounder revealed how, after retiring from cricket in 2010, he began searching for purpose and structure beyond the sport. What followed was a brief return in the Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat in 2014–15, but his sights had begun shifting elsewhere.

One of the more unexpected doors that opened? Professional wrestling.

Flintoff recalled his decision to explore a WWE career as partly driven by the desire to get back into shape.“I wanted to get back in shape, but I needed something to motivate me,” he said.“As a kid, I was a huge WWE fan, so I came up with this idea while working on A League of Their Own with Sky, to face the Undertaker in Manchester.”

The idea wasn't just for fun. He put together a formal proposal and pitched it to Sky, which ended up making its way to WWE itself. Soon, the former England cricketer found himself in direct contact with WWE's then-chairman, Vince McMahon.

As talks progressed, Flintoff was flown to the U.S. and given a chance to train at WWE's official academy. It was there that the gravity of what he had signed up for really hit him.

“They flew us over in business class, and the next morning we were driven to WWE's academy, which was massive and fully branded,” he recalled.“These 6ft 8in monsters were walking past us, and I remember thinking, 'I'll be fine.' But as soon as I walked in, I realised the intensity was something else entirely.”

Flintoff was one of 60 trainees competing for a WWE contract, and the competition was fierce. The environment didn't exactly welcome a late arrival from the world of cricket.“I could tell no one really took to me,” he admitted.“The competition was brutal.”

Despite the backing of Sky and WWE's initial interest, Flintoff ultimately turned down the opportunity. He cited the physical demands of the sport, and the reality of the training regimen, as key reasons for stepping away. Still, he looks back at the journey fondly, especially the moment of discussing a wrestling future with Vince McMahon himself.

He also reflected on how close he came to stepping into the WWE Universe, and joked about what might have been his ring persona.“I probably would have ended up with the nickname 'Big Fred'.”