403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Middle East and Global leaders appointed at Strategy&
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Saudi Arabia; 1 July 2025 – Jad Hajj has been appointed as the new Leader for Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, marking a key milestone in the fi’m’s leadership evolution.
Jad has assumed this leadership role and is now officially part of the ’irm’s leadership team. As a Partner and the former head of the ’egion’s Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Digital practice, Jad brings extensive expertise and a strong track record of advancing ’he firm’s growth.
“Jad’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Strategy& in the Middle East. He brings the right blend of experience, sector insight, and a strong focus on client outcomes. Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to expand our regional capabilities and help our clients navigate complex and impactful transformations,” said Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner.
Jad takes over from George Sarraf, who was appointed in 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth and institutional development of the Strategy& business in the Middle East. In turn, George will assume his new role as the Global Strategy& Leader in July 2025, while continuing to engage with clients in the region.
“Under Geor’e’s leadership, Strategy& Middle East experienced considerable growth. He guided the business through a period of transformation, expanding sector capabilities and reinforced our position as a trusted advisor across the region. As he takes on the global role, George will further strengthen Strategy& as a distinctive part within our advisory business,” said Damir Maras, Global Advisory Leader, PwC.
Active in the Middle East since the 1970s, Strategy& was the first global management consulting firm to open offices in 1993, starting in Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai, Beirut, Riyadh, Cairo, and Doha. With over 900 employees, Strategy& brings deep expertise to enable transformative impact for clients in the region across multiple sectors and industries including Consumer and Retail, Culture and Entertainment, Energy, Resources, and Sustainability, Government and Public Sector, Health, Multisector Investment, Real Estate, Technology and Digital Services, Travel and Tourism.
Jad has assumed this leadership role and is now officially part of the ’irm’s leadership team. As a Partner and the former head of the ’egion’s Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Digital practice, Jad brings extensive expertise and a strong track record of advancing ’he firm’s growth.
“Jad’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Strategy& in the Middle East. He brings the right blend of experience, sector insight, and a strong focus on client outcomes. Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to expand our regional capabilities and help our clients navigate complex and impactful transformations,” said Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner.
Jad takes over from George Sarraf, who was appointed in 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth and institutional development of the Strategy& business in the Middle East. In turn, George will assume his new role as the Global Strategy& Leader in July 2025, while continuing to engage with clients in the region.
“Under Geor’e’s leadership, Strategy& Middle East experienced considerable growth. He guided the business through a period of transformation, expanding sector capabilities and reinforced our position as a trusted advisor across the region. As he takes on the global role, George will further strengthen Strategy& as a distinctive part within our advisory business,” said Damir Maras, Global Advisory Leader, PwC.
Active in the Middle East since the 1970s, Strategy& was the first global management consulting firm to open offices in 1993, starting in Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai, Beirut, Riyadh, Cairo, and Doha. With over 900 employees, Strategy& brings deep expertise to enable transformative impact for clients in the region across multiple sectors and industries including Consumer and Retail, Culture and Entertainment, Energy, Resources, and Sustainability, Government and Public Sector, Health, Multisector Investment, Real Estate, Technology and Digital Services, Travel and Tourism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment