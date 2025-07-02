Air India Plane Drops 900 Feet After Takeoff, Less Than 2 Days After Major Crash

On June 14, an Air India flight dropped nearly 900 feet shortly after takeoff, Indian media reports have said.

The flight, heading from Delhi to Vienna, dropped sharply, triggering stall and ground proximity warnings, including repeated 'Don't sink' alerts, a report by Times of India said.

Recommended For You Transit-driven growth: Blue Line and Etihad Rail reshape UAE's real estate market

Flight AI-187, a Boeing 777, departed Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 2.56am on June 14 and landed safely in Vienna after a flight of nine hours and eight minutes. However, the plane began losing altitude soon after taking off. Air India said the pilots acted swiftly to stabilise the plane and continued the journey safely despite challenging weather conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pending the outcome of an investigation, both pilots have been grounded.

"Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in accordance with regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation," Air India spokesperson said.

The incident took place less than two days after a devastating crash involving an Air India Dreamliner en route to London. The Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 people, went down just minutes after departing from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, resulting in the deaths of approximately 270 passengers and crew members.

In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an extensive review of Air India's safety practices. A recent audit revealed ongoing maintenance issues and inadequate follow-through on reported defects, problems that have surfaced repeatedly in the airline's operations.

Earlier this month, several Air India flights experienced technical malfunctions, raising alarms about the carrier's overall fleet health.

Investigators are now working to determine the precise cause of the crash, examining factors such as weather conditions, mechanical reliability, and potential pilot error. The outcome could trigger a tightening of aviation safety protocols and internal procedures.