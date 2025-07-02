Dubai Launches Incentive Scheme For Firms Hiring Emirati Brokers

Dubai Land Department on Sunday announced that it will implement an incentive points system for brokerage firms that employ Emirati citizens .

The authority said that firms that employ more citizens will have their ranking enhanced in its approved evaluation system, positively impacting their competitive position in the market.

This is part of DLD's 'Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme' launched to stimulate business environments and support the Emiratisation of real estate professions.

The programme aims to increase the percentage of Emiratis working in real estate brokerage to 15 per cent over the next three years.

The authority said the programme surpassed expectations so far, with the number of qualified Emirati brokers reaching more than 180 per cent of the annual target.

On Sunday, it invited other Emiratis interested in joining the 'Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme' to register through its website.

It called on developers and real estate brokers, particularly those who have not had the opportunity to join the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme in its previous phases, to take part in supporting the programme.

It added that the process has been simplified by logging in with the UAE Pass and then requesting to join the training course.

To attract more Emiratis, DLD delivered numerous specialised training courses in collaboration with accredited academic institutions. Upon completion of the required training, participants are issued an official real estate broker card valid for three years, allowing them to practice the profession following Dubai's legal and regulatory framework.

It added that real estate transactions have exceeded Dh500 million from the programme's launch through the end of April 2025. Furthermore, 231 new real estate brokerage firms have been licensed.

The Department held more than 10 meetings and gatherings with its 71 strategic allies from various real estate-related sectors. These include 26 real estate development companies, 38 brokerage firms, and four training and qualification institutes.