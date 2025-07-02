India: Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya To Debut In Malayalam Film 'Thudakkam'

The daughter of legendary Indian actor Mohanlal, Vismaya Mohanlal, is making her debut in the industry soon, an announcement said on Tuesday.

The official film poster of the movie 'Thudakkam' (Beginning), was also revealed in the announcement made by Antony Perumbavoor's banner Aashirvad Cinemas on social media. The film will be written and directed by Jude Anthany, of 2018 - Everyone is a Hero fame.

Mohanlal has publicly supported his daughter's decision and encouraged her on social media, expressing hope and pride as she begins her journey in film. Filming for Thudakkam is expected to begin later in 2025.

Who is Vismaya Mohanlal?

Vismaya Mohanlal is the daughter of legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra. She is also the younger sister of actor Pranav Mohanlal. While born into a prominent film family, Vismaya initially chose a different path, expressing her creativity through writing and visual art.

Vismaya Mohanlal's work

In 2021, she published a book titled Grains of Stardust, a collection of poems and illustrations, which highlighted her reflective and artistic sensibility beyond the world of cinema.

She also worked behind the scenes as part of the crew in Mohanlal's 2024 film Barroz, gaining experience in filmmaking before stepping in front of the camera. Her multifaceted background-spanning poetry, painting, martial arts, and now acting-positions her as a promising new face in Malayalam cinema with a distinct identity of her own.