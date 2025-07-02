'I Was Brutally Tortured By Police, Soldiers'

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – LEFU Masoabi, 25, of Nazareth Ha-Lethena says he was brutally tortured in holding cells by members of security services who accused him of possessing an illegal gun.

Operation Fiela consists of both the police and the army whose mandate is to fight crime in the country, especially to collect illegal guns from people.

Masoabi told thepost yesterday that he got a call from members of Operation Fiela on Wednesday last week asking him to report to them.

“I was asked to report myself at 8am,” he said.

When he told them that he would not have the means to come to their office, they said they would come and fetch him.

However, he went to report to the offices as instructed where he was interrogated by a group of police and soldiers demanding a 9mm pistol with erased serial numbers.

Masoabi said the police told him that Vodacom Lesotho had agreed that they should peruse through his cellphone to see his conversations.

He told the security agents that he did not have such a gun.

But he informed them that the gun that he used to have was a pellet gun that he had since surrendered to the Matela police.

“That was just a toy gun that I surrendered to the police,” Masoabi said.

From Operation Fiela, he was transferred to Mabote police where his torture started.

On the way to Mabote police, he said, they were already hurling insults at him telling him that he must produce the gun or else he would die in their hands.

On arrival, the police brought a plastic bag in which they put some crushed stones and ordered him to kneel down and place his head in the bag.

“I was covered with the plastic and beaten up by the security agents with a spade,” Masoabi said.

“As this torture happened, I was handcuffed and threatened with death,” he said.

“They told me that I am a gangster who is associated with famo (music gangs).”

Later during the torture, they ordered him to lie down with his chest up.

“I was kicked on the chest,” Masoabi said.

“I lost consciousness. I only felt that I had been doused with water,” he said.

He said the security agents released him after five days of torture.

Masoabi said his hands are broken and he can hardly pull a blanket to cover his shoulders.

“Sitting down is a major challenge for me,” he said, adding that he is failing to work for his family.

He says he now feels that his life is in danger because the police and army released him on the basis that he should be available as and when they need him.

“I want justice for what the police and the army have done to me,” he said.

“I am looking for legal channels to deal with those who tortured me.”

He accused the security agents of abusing their power.

Contacted for comment last night, police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he did not have any report about Masoabi's torture.

He said he would have it if he opened a case at the police.

“Where did he report the case?” S/Supt Mopeli asked, adding that he had tried to find out the matter but failed.

“He must report a case so that we could know where to find it,” he added.

Majara Molupe