Bihar: Cyber Gang Busted In Patna, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 1 (IANS) Cyber fraudsters in Bihar are adopting new methods to cheat people, with the latest case revealing a racket of cyber thugs posing as 'call boys' to defraud individuals.

Police have arrested three accused from Nalanda district who were operating this scam from a rented house in Patna.

The accused posted online advertisements related to the Kerala lottery, Vashikaran Baba, and Call Boy services, displaying their mobile numbers.

When people called for inquiries, the accused lured them with false promises and cheated them.

Patna Police said the trio operated as part of an organised cyber fraud gang.

“Acting under the ongoing campaign against cyber criminals, a special police team raided the second floor of a house owned by Babita Devi at Sorangpur Devi Sthan Road under Ramakrishna Nagar police station in Phulwarisharif block,” said a senior officer of the Cyber Cell of Patna.

During the raid, Patna Police arrested three cyber criminals and apprehended them. The raiding team also seized 13 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 15 ATM cards, and Rs 22,700 cash from their possessions.

The accused have been identified as Kundan Kumar (23), son of Saryu Prasad, resident of Devisarai, Deepnagar, Nalanda, Sameer Kumar (20), son of Shankar Pandey, resident of Badi Dhoshi, Hilsa, Nalanda and Abhiraj Kumar (20), son of Akhilesh Chauhan, resident of Kewal Bigha, Manpur, Nalanda.

A case has been registered under the Patna Cyber Police Station, and the arrested individuals have been sent to judicial custody after they were produced in the district court on Tuesday.

Patna Police is doing further investigations to identify other gang members and financial trails.

Cybercriminals are active in districts like Nalanda, Nawada and Gaya in Bihar, with a large number of gangs operating from these places.

A majority of the gang follows the modus operandi of Jharkhand's 'Jamtara' module to cheat the people.