Bribe Also Paid For Supernumerary Recruitments In Upper-Primary Teaching Jobs In Bengal: CBI
During the hearing in the matter before the single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu, the CBI counsel Dhiraj Trivedi told the court that further investigation is required to find the exact number of candidates who paid bribes to get supernumerary appointments as work-education and physical education teachers for upper primary sections.
He also said that any investigation by the CBI in the matter will have to be started only after registering a separate FIR in the matter.
Trivedi also informed the court that the state government has yet to permit registering the FIR. He said that in such a situation, the central agency would be able to register an investigation after registering the FIR only after getting permission from the court.
He also informed the court that the different aspects of the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal were linked to each other. "Since the CBI is already probing the other cases related to this alleged scam, it needs the court's permission to start a separate investigation on the supernumerary recruitment irregularities," Trivedi submitted.
Justice Basu observed that a more detailed hearing in the matter was required. The next date of hearing in the matter has been scheduled on July 4.
Earlier in the day, another single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya made a couple of crucial observations questioning certain points in the new recruitment notification issued by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in May this year to fill up the post becoming vacant following the cancellation of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run school by the Supreme Court in April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment