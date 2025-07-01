Statement By Acting African Union (AU) Special Representative On Somalia's Independence Day

The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) congratulates the Federal Government and the people of Somalia on the occasion of the 65th Independence Day.

Today's independence commemoration provides an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the tremendous milestones achieved by Somalia in its quest for lasting peace and stability. The progress made so far is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Somali people.

On this special day, I pay tribute to the brave and gallant Somali Security Forces, whose tireless efforts against violent extremism are yielding positive results. Their selfless actions on the frontline have restored hope and strengthened belief in Somalia's journey to prosperity.

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia is not only contributing to humanity but also progressively reclaiming its position in the international community.

AUSSOM reaffirms its unwavering support for Somalia's ongoing peace and stabilisation efforts.

As you celebrate this day, your resilience and steadfast determination remain a key inspiration to Somalia's continued growth and prosperity.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).