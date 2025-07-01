Uranium's Power: How A Few Countries Shape The Iran-Israel Nuclear Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Most of the world's uranium, the key material for nuclear energy and weapons, comes from just four countries. Kazakhstan, Canada, Namibia, and Australia together produce about two-thirds of the global supply, according to the World Nuclear Association.
Kazakhstan leads by a wide margin, mining more than 21,000 tonnes in 2022. Canada, Namibia, and Australia follow with 7,351, 5,613, and 4,553 tonnes, respectively. These countries control the uranium market, making their decisions important for both business and politics.
Uranium itself is a metal found in the ground. It becomes valuable when processed and enriched. Enrichment means increasing the amount of a special part of uranium called U-235. Power plants need uranium enriched to about 3-5% U-235.
Nuclear weapons need uranium enriched to over 90%. Getting from natural uranium to 20% U-235 is already most of the work needed to reach weapons-grade. This is why the world pays close attention to how much uranium countries enrich and store.
Iran is at the center of current concerns. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA ) reported in May 2025 that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to 9,247.6 kilograms.
Of this, 408.6 kilograms are enriched up to 60% U-235-a level much higher than needed for power plants. This amount is enough, if further enriched, to make several nuclear bombs. Iran says its program is for peaceful purposes, but many countries remain worried.
Israel, in particular, sees Iran's growing uranium stockpile as a threat. In response, Israel has carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, hoping to slow down Iran's progress. The IAEA has also raised concerns about Iran not fully explaining some of its nuclear activities.
Kazakhstan's state uranium company plans to increase production to as much as 26,500 tonnes in 2025. The global uranium market is expected to grow as more countries look to nuclear power for cleaner energy.
This means that the countries with uranium mines and enrichment technology have more influence in global politics and business. The story of uranium is about more than just mining a metal.
It is about who controls the supply, who can enrich it, and how these abilities affect security and energy worldwide. The facts and figures from official sources show that uranium shapes not only business deals but also the balance of power between countries like Iran and Israel.
