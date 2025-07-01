403
Ecuador Secures $1 Billion To Fix Its Power Problems With Solar And Battery Projects
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador will receive $1 billion from foreign companies to build new solar power plants and battery storage by 2026. This news comes directly from Ecuador's government after the country suffered long blackouts in 2023 and 2024.
Those blackouts happened because Ecuador relies too much on hydropower, which failed when droughts dried up rivers. Spanish company Cox Energy will spend $600 million to build several solar plants and a new power line in three provinces: Loja, Pichincha, and Chimborazo.
These projects will add more than 600 megawatts of solar energy and include big batteries to store electricity for when the sun is not shining. Cox Energy expects to finish these projects between 2026 and 2027.
Chinese company Power China will invest $400 million in more renewable energy and storage projects. The details of these projects will be worked out as they move forward.
Ecuador Tackles Power Crisis with $1 Billion Solar and Battery Investment
Ecuador's power problems started because no new power plant were built for years, while people and businesses kept using more electricity. When droughts hit, the main hydroelectric dams could not produce enough power.
Old fossil fuel plants were not ready to help. This led to blackouts that hurt the economy and daily life. To help fix the problem, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is giving Ecuador a $77 million guarantee.
This will make it easier for private companies to invest in solar and wind projects. The IDB is also helping Ecuador improve its energy rules and make sure projects are safe for people and the environment.
The government says these new projects will create up to 3,000 jobs and help local businesses. Officials believe that bringing in foreign investment and new technology will make Ecuador's electricity supply more reliable and help the economy grow.
