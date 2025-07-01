Gleem Expands Comprehensive Commercial Cleaning Services Across All Five Boroughs Of New York City
NEW YORK, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleem, a leading commercial cleaning company headquartered in Manhattan, today announced the city-wide expansion of its professional cleaning services, now covering offices and commercial spaces in every borough of New York City. From Midtown high-rises and SoHo studios to corporate campuses in Queens, warehouses in the Bronx and boutique offices and studios in Brooklyn, Gleem equips businesses with a visibly immaculate work environment through consistent, high-impact cleaning.
“New York never slows down-and neither do we,” said Mike Vitucci, Operations Manager at Gleem.“Our team is on a mission to raise the bar for workplace cleanliness across the city. By combining rigorously trained crews, top-of-the-line equipment and a client-first mindset, we make sure every square foot-from lobby floors to boardroom tables-looks its absolute best and supports employee well-being.”
Meeting Modern Workplace Needs:
Comprehensive service offering: nightly janitorial, daytime porter, deep-cleaning resets, post-construction cleanup, move in/out cleaning, carpet and floor care and more.
Flexible, transparent scheduling: tailored plans for 24/7 offices, coworking hubs, medical suites, retail showrooms, fitness studios and industrial facilities.
A Commitment to Service Excellence
Since its founding, Gleem has built a reputation on reliability, clear communication and proactive problem-solving. The company's structured training program emphasizes customer service, ensuring crews deliver consistent results on every visit.
About Gleem
Gleem is a New York City–based commercial cleaning company dedicated to creating pristine, healthy workplaces for businesses of all sizes. Serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, Gleem's professionally trained teams pair leading-edge equipment with good-old elbow-grease to deliver superior cleaning and unmatched client care.
For more information or to request a customized cleaning proposal, visit gogleem.com.
CONTACT: Gleem (646) 665-7009
