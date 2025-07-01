Besra Gold Inc. Receives Legal Proceedings
The Proceedings have been initiated by Jura Trust Limited ( Jura ), an entity controlled by former Company director, John Seton.
In its filings with the Supreme Court of Victoria, Jura alleges that Besra was required to, but did not provide, Jura with 12 months' notice of the termination of Jura's services agreement with the Company, and that Besra also owes Jura approximately $25,000 in unpaid invoices. The Company disputes these claims and has filed a notice of appearance with the Supreme Court of Victoria.
The Company will notify its security holders of any material updates regarding the Proceedings in due course.
The Company confirms that it complies with ASX Listing Rule 3.1.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment