Russia Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Iskander-M Missiles, Casualties Reported
"Today, July 1, at 9:15, the enemy launched a missile strike at the village of Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk region. Preliminary data suggests that two ballistic missiles, likely Iskander-M type, were used," the statement reads.
The strike caused severe destruction, including the complete destruction of a cultural center, two stores, and damage to several private homes. There are civilian casualties and injuries among the local population.
Read also: Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka injures three civilians, damages homes, infrastructure
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Stepnohirsk community near Zaporizhzhia, injuring utility workers and leaving parts of the area without electricity or communication.
Photo: Telegram / Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine
