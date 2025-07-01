Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Iskander-M Missiles, Casualties Reported

2025-07-01 08:06:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported the incident via Telegram, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Today, July 1, at 9:15, the enemy launched a missile strike at the village of Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk region. Preliminary data suggests that two ballistic missiles, likely Iskander-M type, were used," the statement reads.

The strike caused severe destruction, including the complete destruction of a cultural center, two stores, and damage to several private homes. There are civilian casualties and injuries among the local population.



As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Stepnohirsk community near Zaporizhzhia, injuring utility workers and leaving parts of the area without electricity or communication.

Photo: Telegram / Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine

