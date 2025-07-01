Fibank Enters The Greek Market With Irresistible Offers
My Fibank packages come in 3 types: Basic, Standard and Premium, with the Basic one having no monthly service fee. Each of them includes different options, such as:Continue Reading
Fibank (First Investment Bank) Logo
-
current accounts with no maintenance fee, featuring 1% annual interest rate for EUR accounts;
virtual international Visa Debit cards with no maintenance fee. Optionally, additional plastic cards may be delivered to an address in Greece;
free ATM withdrawals in Greece and within the European Economic Area;
unlimited, free outgoing SEPA Instant transfers in EUR;
cashback rewards programs on debit cards.
Fibank also does not charge fees for incoming credit transfers in EUR from the European Economic Area.
Deposits offered through My Fibank for the Greek market have extremely attractive interest rates and a term of 24 or 36 months, emphasizing the bank's desire for long-term customer relationships. All funds on current accounts and deposits kept with the bank are guaranteed by the Bulgarian Deposit Insurance Fund .
Fibank is among the leading Bulgarian banks and has a 32-year history. Over that period, it has established itself as a sound financial group, with main activity in the Republic of Bulgaria and regional presence in Cyprus, Albania, and now Greece. Fibank is an innovative institution, popular with retail and business customers alike, and a pioneer in high-tech solutions and digital banking.
Logo:WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment