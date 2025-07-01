Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Edges Down 0.08%


2025-07-01 08:05:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 1 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's session slightly lower, slipping 0.08 percent to settle at 2,775 points.
According to ASE data, the volume of traded shares reached approximately 3.6 million, with a total turnover of around JD11 million executed through 3,129 transactions.
Market performance was mixed, with share prices rising for 34 companies, falling for 28, and remaining unchanged for 26 others.

MENAFN01072025000117011021ID1109746313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search