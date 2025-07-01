403
ASE Edges Down 0.08%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 1 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's session slightly lower, slipping 0.08 percent to settle at 2,775 points.
According to ASE data, the volume of traded shares reached approximately 3.6 million, with a total turnover of around JD11 million executed through 3,129 transactions.
Market performance was mixed, with share prices rising for 34 companies, falling for 28, and remaining unchanged for 26 others.
