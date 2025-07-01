Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karak Chamber Of Commerce, S. African Envoy Discuss Cooperation


2025-07-01 08:05:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Karak, July 1 (Petra) – President of the Karak Chamber of Commerce, Mamdouh Qaralleh, and several board members on Tuesday received South African Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, to explore avenues for trade cooperation and potential investment opportunities.
Talking at the meeting, Qaralleh briefed the delegation on the incentives offered to foreign investors in the Kingdom and highlighted the region's potential for investment and economic partnerships.
Mokuena, in turn, gave an overview of South Africa's geography and demographics and outlined available trade and investment prospects.
The diplomat pledged to follow up with interested businesspeople wishing to invest in Karak and further examine the incentives provided by Jordan to foreign investors.

