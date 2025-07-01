King Risk Partners Broadens New Jersey Footprint With The Acquisition Of VIA Insurance Agency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VIA Insurance Agency, a respected independent agency based in Holmdel, New Jersey, has been serving individuals and businesses throughout the state for almost 90 years. Backed by a highly experienced team, the agency specializes in homeowners, auto, and business insurance, providing clients with competitive coverage and personalized guidance.

"VIA Insurance Agency has earned a strong reputation in New Jersey, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the King Risk Partners team," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their commitment to client satisfaction and personalized service aligns perfectly with our core values. This partnership gives us the opportunity to honor their legacy while expanding our presence and capabilities across the state."

Michael Varvar, President of VIA Insurance Agency, shared his enthusiasm about the new partnership. "This is an exciting step forward for both our agency and our clients," said Varvar. "Partnering with King gives us access to expanded resources and a wider array of insurance solutions, allowing us to enhance the service and support our clients have come to rely on. We're eager to begin this new chapter and embrace the opportunities it brings."

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

