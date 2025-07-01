King Risk Partners Broadens New Jersey Footprint With The Acquisition Of VIA Insurance Agency
"VIA Insurance Agency has earned a strong reputation in New Jersey, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the King Risk Partners team," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their commitment to client satisfaction and personalized service aligns perfectly with our core values. This partnership gives us the opportunity to honor their legacy while expanding our presence and capabilities across the state."
Michael Varvar, President of VIA Insurance Agency, shared his enthusiasm about the new partnership. "This is an exciting step forward for both our agency and our clients," said Varvar. "Partnering with King gives us access to expanded resources and a wider array of insurance solutions, allowing us to enhance the service and support our clients have come to rely on. We're eager to begin this new chapter and embrace the opportunities it brings."
About King Risk Partners
King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at .
