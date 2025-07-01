Ramaco To Host U.S. Secretary Of Energy, Top Elected Officials For Historic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Nation's First Rare Earth Mine In Decades

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event, themed "American Independence: A Rare Earth Revolution," will take place at Ramaco's iCAM Technology Center in Ranchester, Wyoming, and is scheduled to feature remarks from national and state leaders. This includes U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman and former U.S. Senator and Ramaco Board member Joe Manchin.

"This is more than a ribbon cutting - it's a declaration of America's resolve to reclaim its leadership in critical minerals and energy independence," said Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive of Ramaco Resources. "We are proud that Ramaco will be developing the first new mine to lead the United States in creating a viable domestic supply line of strategic rare earths and critical minerals. "

Atkins continued, "The magnitude of our deposit is such that the Brook Mine will be able to supply a substantial portion of the critical supply needed for our country for many decades to come. We have been able to find these critical materials associated with coal, an abundant resource that indeed the United States possesses the world's largest supply. This demonstrates that coal will continue to play a vital role in supplying our nation's critical minerals as well as energy requirements. China may now be dominating these critical materials. But this will be America's rare earth mine."

Senator John Barrasso stated: "For generations, the people of Wyoming have harnessed our coal resources for the benefit of America. Thanks to groundbreaking research in Wyoming, we now know this coal is a new source of critical, rare-earth minerals. This exciting development will allow Ramaco to open the first rare earths mine in the United States in decades. Mining our own minerals will help safely and securely power the advanced technologies driving our economy and national defense. And once again, Wyoming's energy resources are leading the way."

Senator Cynthia Lummis stated: "Wyoming does not follow energy trends, it creates them. Ramaco's decision to open the first rare earths mine in decades marks a new chapter in Wyoming's rich mining heritage and will produce resources needed to achieve energy independence and grow our economy. Wyoming continues to fuel American progress while creating high-paying jobs for our communities, and I thank Ramaco for investing in Wyoming."

Governor Mark Gordon stated: "Wyoming continues to be a leader in energy innovation, including the expansion of our critical mineral industries. With support from the Energy Matching Funds Program, we are celebrating the exciting potential for Wyoming coal and rare earth minerals, along with their role in the expansion of our state's energy economy."

The Brook Mine project represents a strategic milestone in the nation's efforts to reduce foreign reliance on critical minerals essential to defense, technology, and clean energy. Coal miners, community leaders, industry stakeholders, and local, state, federal officials will be in attendance at the ribbon cutting event, which is also open to the press.

For more details or registration information for the groundbreaking please email [email protected] .

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.