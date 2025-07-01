Unit4 Erpx Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Unit4 ERPx, a flexible, composable platform that grows with you and integrates easily with your ecosystem
LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4 , a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the availability of Unit4 ERPx in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Unit4 customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Unit4 ERPx improves ERP by delivering a tailored, modular solution for Public Sector, Nonprofit, and Professional Services organizations. It accelerates ROI, boosts productivity, and adapts to each organization's pace with industry-specific models for quick implementation. Its SaaS framework ensures resilience, agility, and seamless integration with existing systems, minimizing disruptions.
With embedded AI, ERPx automates workflows, reduces manual tasks, and provides proactive alerts, enabling teams to focus on high-value activities. Covering financial management, HR, procurement, and project management, ERPx offers deep, industry-specific functionality to streamline operations, enhance visibility, and ensure compliance.
Designed for service-based industries, ERPx fosters collaboration across HR, Finance, and Project Teams, delivering real-time insights for informed decision-making.
Vera Batyalova, VP Partner Sales, Unit4: "Partnering with Microsoft represents an exciting step forward in our mission to empower organizations with tailored, industry-specific solutions. By combining the strengths of Unit4 ERPx with Microsoft's robust ecosystem, we're enabling businesses to streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and adapt to evolving market demands with greater agility and precision."
"Microsoft welcomes Unit4 ERPx to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Unit4 help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Unit4
Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 4,700 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America. For further information visit .
