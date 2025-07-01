Fitness Ventures Opens 60Th Crunch Fitness Location, Marking Major Milestone In Nationwide Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built as a Crunch 3.0 model, the Des Moines location represents a $5 million investment and introduces the latest in club design, layout, and member experience. It reflects Fitness Ventures' ongoing commitment to innovation and member value.

"This milestone represents much more than just a number," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures. "Our expansion into new markets like Des Moines reflects the strength of our team, our model, and our mission to make high-value fitness accessible across the country."

The club features top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment including Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, dry saunas, various group fitness classes, performance turf, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the innovative HIITZoneTM, and Crunch's welcoming "No Judgments" atmosphere.

Fueling this momentum is Fitness Ventures' strategic partnership with Meaningful Partners, a purpose-driven private equity firm that invested in the company in 2024. This relationship has helped accelerate growth through a mix of new club development, mergers, and acquisitions.

With more than 14 additional locations currently in presale, Fitness Ventures is on pace to reach 75 open clubs by the end of the year. Looking ahead, the company plans to open 20 new locations annually, continuing its aggressive and disciplined growth strategy into new and existing markets.

"We're not just growing fast, we're growing with purpose," Hibbard added. "The Des Moines club is another strong step forward in a long-term plan to deliver value to both members and investors."

For more information about Crunch Des Moines South or to join now, visit

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company operates over 70 locations across twenty-eight states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry-leading financial returns. More at

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

CONTACT: Hiba Abduljawad

