Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yaber Unveils T1 Pro: Mini Cinema Experience With Big Sound And Smart Streaming Under $200

Yaber Unveils T1 Pro: Mini Cinema Experience With Big Sound And Smart Streaming Under $200


2025-07-01 08:01:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lightweight and travel-ready at just 1.25 kg, the T1 Pro features a streamlined cylindrical unibody that blends into modern interiors. Its military-grade orange nylon strap and silicone grips ensure ergonomic comfort and slip-resistant handling, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. A built-in 180° rotating gimbal stand allows for easy angle adjustments-whether for wall, or ceiling projection-without the need for additional mounts.

Immersive Audio Without the Extras

At its core of the T1 Pro is a custom 8W speaker housed in a 75cc acoustic chamber. Enhanced with TurboSonicTM technology, it delivers rich, room-filling sound with deeper bass and immersive spatial presence. Whether you're hosting a family karaoke night or streaming the latest action-packed blockbuster, there's no need for external speakers.

Smart Streaming, Simplified Setup

Preloaded with licensed Netflix , YouTube , and Prime Video , the T1 Pro eliminates the need for extra devices or side-loading. Its advanced imaging system includes auto-focus , auto-keystone correction , intelligent screen alignment , and obstacle avoidance , enabling precise and quick setup in any environment.

Additionally, the projector offers ambient mood lighting options-warm, cool, and nightlight-to set the vibe.

The Yaber T1 Pro is now available for $159.99 in the USA and €179.99 in European countries on Yaber's official website . Amazon stores and select retailers will be rolling out worldwide soon.

SOURCE Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd

MENAFN01072025003732001241ID1109746280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search