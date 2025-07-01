Yaber Unveils T1 Pro: Mini Cinema Experience With Big Sound And Smart Streaming Under $200

Lightweight and travel-ready at just 1.25 kg, the T1 Pro features a streamlined cylindrical unibody that blends into modern interiors. Its military-grade orange nylon strap and silicone grips ensure ergonomic comfort and slip-resistant handling, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. A built-in 180° rotating gimbal stand allows for easy angle adjustments-whether for wall, or ceiling projection-without the need for additional mounts.

Immersive Audio Without the Extras

At its core of the T1 Pro is a custom 8W speaker housed in a 75cc acoustic chamber. Enhanced with TurboSonicTM technology, it delivers rich, room-filling sound with deeper bass and immersive spatial presence. Whether you're hosting a family karaoke night or streaming the latest action-packed blockbuster, there's no need for external speakers.

Smart Streaming, Simplified Setup

Preloaded with licensed Netflix , YouTube , and Prime Video , the T1 Pro eliminates the need for extra devices or side-loading. Its advanced imaging system includes auto-focus , auto-keystone correction , intelligent screen alignment , and obstacle avoidance , enabling precise and quick setup in any environment.

Additionally, the projector offers ambient mood lighting options-warm, cool, and nightlight-to set the vibe.

The Yaber T1 Pro is now available for $159.99 in the USA and €179.99 in European countries on Yaber's official website . Amazon stores and select retailers will be rolling out worldwide soon.

SOURCE Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd