Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces Placement Of US$400 Million Senior Secured Bonds At 8.875%
The Bonds and the Issuer are rated B by S&P, with a positive outlook. Net proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt of the Group. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Arctic Securities acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, Fearnley Securities acted as Joint Bookrunner and SEB acted as Co-Manager. S. Goldman Advisors LLC acted as a debt adviser.
About Navios South American Logistics Inc.
Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trade along the southeastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics, please visit its website:
Contact :
Navios South American Logistics Inc.
+1 212-906-8646
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
