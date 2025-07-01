Passenger Growth Hits 5% In May

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for May 2025 global passenger demand with the following highlights:



Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 5.0% compared to May 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was also up 5.0% year-on-year. The May load factor was 83.4% (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).

International demand rose 6.7% compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 6.4% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.2% (+0.2 ppt compared to May 2024). This is a record load factor on international flights for May. Domestic demand increased 2.1% compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 2.8% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.7% (-0.5 ppt compared to May 2024).

“Air travel demand growth was uneven in May. Globally, the industry reported 5% growth with Asia-Pacific taking the lead at 9.4%. The outlier was North America which reported a 0.5% decline, led by a 1.7% fall in the US domestic market. Severe disruptions in the Middle East in late June remind us that geopolitical instability remains a challenge in some regions as airlines maintain safe operations with minimal passenger inconvenience. The impact of such instability on oil prices-which remained low throughout May-is also a critical factor to monitor. Importantly, consumer confidence appears to be strong with forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season, giving good reason for optimism,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Regional Breakdown - International Passenger Markets

International RPK growth reached 6.7% in May year-on-year, with growth in all regions but a mixed picture on load-factors, which increased only by 0.2 ppt. Traffic expansion on most key international routes to the Americas slowed in May, apart from Transatlantic with a modest 2.5% year-on-year increase.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 13.3% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 10.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.0% (+2.0 ppt compared to May 2024).

European carriers had a 4.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.8% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.0% (-0.6 ppt compared to May 2024).

North American carriers saw a 1.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 1.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.8% (-0.3 ppt compared to May 2024).

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 6.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.3% year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.9% (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).

Latin American airlines saw an 8.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.0% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.6% (-1.7 ppt compared to May 2024).

African airlines saw a 9.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 6.2% year-on-year. The load factor was 74.9% (+2.2 ppt compared to May 2024). Africa-Asia is the fastest-growing international corridor, with an expansion of 15.9%.

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic RPK rose 2.1% over May 2024 and load factor fell by -0.5 ppt to 83.7% on the back of a 2.8% capacity expansion. All regions showed growth except in the United States, due to economic slowdown and reductions in government travel. Chinese domestic travel growth accelerated, as it has been doing every month since March. Also notable is Brazil's strong growth, on the back of unbroken expansion since January 2023.

%>