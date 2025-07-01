North America Sports Medicine Market Forecast And Competitive Landscape Report 2025-2033 Featuring Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Novartis, Smith & Nephew, CONMED, And Johnson & Johnson

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Sports Medicine Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach US$ 4.15 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.50 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.81% from 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding steadily due to factors like the growing emphasis on wellness and fitness, the aging population's desire to lead active lives, and ongoing improvements in medical procedures like less invasive surgery and better rehabilitation techniques.



A growing number of sports-related injuries, expanding awareness of physical fitness, and increased sports participation have all contributed to the well-established and quickly changing sports medicine market in North America. The area benefits from a sophisticated healthcare system, significant R&D investment, and a large number of specialized sports medicine specialists and facilities.

Orthopedic implants, rehabilitation supplies, minimally invasive techniques, and performance-monitoring equipment are in great demand. Joint and soft tissue therapies are also becoming more and more necessary as a result of the aging population and active lifestyle trends. The market is also being shaped by technological developments like wearable technology and regenerative medicines. Because of its strong sports culture, healthcare system, and innovation pipeline, the United States leads the region.

For example, according to the Sports Accident Statistics report that LegalMatch updated in August 2022, approximately 150,000 anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries occur annually in the United States. Furthermore, compared to other athletes, female basketball and soccer players experienced ACL injuries 2-8 times more frequently. The high frequency of sports-related injuries in the area is anticipated to raise demand for sports medicine and accelerate market expansion.

Innovative sports medical techniques, such as joint repair and arthroscopic technology, are being developed by companies. Surgeons can now receive seamless, integrated procedural solutions thanks to new technologies, which enables them to treat patients effectively. For example, at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2023 Annual Meeting in March 2023, Smith+Nephew presented the UltraTRAC Quad ACL Reconstruction Technique, which includes the QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System, X-WING Graft Preparation System, and ULTRABUTTON family of adjustable fixation devices. Surgeons can increase graft visualization and preparation efficiency thanks to sophisticated, regulated, and repeatable technology that harvests the desired quadriceps tendon tissue and lessens knee pain. Therefore, it is anticipated that such advancements in sports medicine will raise demand for it, thereby driving market expansion.

Growth Drivers for the North America Sports Medicine Market

Rising Sports Participation

One of the main factors propelling the sports medicine market's expansion is the rise in sports participation in North America. The frequency of sports-related injuries is continuously rising as more people participate in organized sports, fitness programs, and leisure activities, spanning from school-age athletes to adults and seniors. This covers typical ailments that call for both non-surgical and surgical treatments, such as sprains, strains, fractures, and overuse injuries.

The rising need for specialized sports medicine treatments has been largely attributed to the growth of high-impact activities including football, basketball, soccer, and running. Sports medicine is becoming a crucial part of contemporary athletic participation and care as a result of increased investments made by healthcare providers and athletic organizations in injury prevention, diagnosis, rehabilitation, and performance optimization services.

Aging Yet Active Population

The market for sports medicine is expanding in large part due to North America's aging but active population. Walking, swimming, cycling, and recreational sports are among the many active lifestyles that older persons are embracing in order to preserve their health and mobility. Despite its advantages, the increase in physical activity has also increased the prevalence of age-related musculoskeletal issues, such as arthritis, tendon injuries, and joint degeneration.

As a result, the necessity for physical therapy, orthopedic interventions, and rehabilitation services catered to the requirements of senior citizens is increasing. These days, sports medicine is essential in helping this population stay mobile, heal from injuries, and carry on with the physical activities that promote their general health.

Growing Awareness of Fitness and Preventive Care

In North America, interest in sports medicine is rising as people become more conscious of fitness and preventive care. Physical exercise, appropriate training methods, and injury prevention strategies are becoming more and more important as more people place a higher priority on leading healthy lives. Professional athletes, fitness fanatics, and regular customers are all being encouraged by this change to seek professional advice from sports medicine specialists.

Physical therapy, fitness regimens, and dietary counseling are examples of preventive treatment that is growing increasingly popular since it keeps people active and lowers their chance of injury. Sports medicine's involvement in proactive health management is also growing as a result of public health initiatives and media coverage regarding wellness and performance optimization, which are increasing awareness of the advantages of early intervention and continuing care.

Challenges in the North America Sports Medicine Market

Injury Prevention and Education Gaps

There is still a large knowledge gap in injury prevention, especially at the amateur and grassroots levels, despite growing awareness of the issue. Safe training methods, warm-up exercises, and injury prevention approaches are not well understood by many athletes, coaches, and leisure participants. Particularly in youth sports, this lack of knowledge frequently results in avoidable injuries like sprains, strains, and stress fractures.

People are more vulnerable to overuse injuries and inadequate rehabilitation if they don't receive the right advice on biomechanics, equipment, and conditioning. Sports medicine services, such as treatments and rehabilitation, are therefore in greater demand. Reducing injury rates, lowering treatment costs, and enhancing overall athlete safety may all be achieved by filling this knowledge gap through focused community-based programs and services.

Shortage of Specialized Practitioners

One major issue facing the sports medicine industry in North America is the lack of qualified professionals. The need for specialists like orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and athletic trainers to manage and treat sports-related injuries is growing as more people participate in sports and physical activities.

Longer wait times for individuals seeking care are the result of the supply of skilled practitioners frequently not keeping up with this rising demand. Delays in diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation may result from this scarcity, which could have an impact on patient outcomes and general satisfaction. Increased funding for education and training initiatives is required to meet this problem, as is the growth of telemedicine and support personnel to lessen the workload for specialists.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker

Medtronic Plc.

Novartis AG

Smith & Nephew Plc.

CONMED Corporation Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Key Attributes:

