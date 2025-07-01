Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host D-8 Youth Forum
"The D-8 attaches great importance to empowering youth, in parallel with efforts to integrate the climate agenda. Azerbaijan became the ninth member of our organization during the XI Summit of the Organization in Cairo in December 2024. Since then, the country has shown active interest and made a significant contribution to the activities of the D-8. In particular, the country expressed its readiness to host the D-8 Youth Forum in July 2025 in Baku," he explained.
He noted that empowering youth is the most important part of the D-8 cooperation agenda.
According to him, the D-8 will persist in leveraging the backing of Azerbaijan and other member states, alongside synergistic engagement with stakeholders and global entities, including ECO, to actualize initiatives that catalyze the latent capabilities of the youth demographic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment