Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Burundi Pres. On Independence Day

2025-07-01 07:14:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Burundian President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, on occasion of the country's independence day, wishing the President good health and wellbeing. (end)
