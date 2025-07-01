40 Afghan Nationals Executed In Iran Amid Rising Human Rights Violations

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization reported on Tuesday, July 1, that the Iranian government executed at least 617 people in the first half of 2025, including 40 Afghans. Among those executed were 18 women and one child, further raising concerns about Iran's human rights practices.

In its report, Hengaw also highlighted a sharp increase in executions, arbitrary detentions, and systemic violence in Iran. The organization revealed that at least 41 prisoners were executed in secret, without the right to meet their families for a final time, and only 38 execution cases were officially reported by Iranian media. These secretive executions have intensified international concerns about Iran's human rights violations.

The report further detailed that 26 individuals were executed on charges related to political activities, religious beliefs, participation in protests, and espionage for Israel. Additionally, 29 prisoners died in Iranian jails, many under suspicious circumstances, highlighting the lack of medical care and harsh conditions within the prison system.

Furthermore, the Hengaw report revealed that five political activists were sentenced to death, signaling a continued crackdown on opposition voices in the country. In addition to these executions, more than 150 political activists were sentenced to a total of over 400 years in prison, with 20 years of suspended sentences. Seven individuals received a combined punishment of 466 lashes along with imprisonment.

The alarming rise in executions and the ongoing repression of political and social freedoms in Iran underscore the worsening human rights situation. The execution of Afghan citizens and the targeting of political activists reflect a growing pattern of systematic abuses.

The international community must respond to these escalating violations of human rights. Human rights organizations and global bodies need to continue advocating for accountability and action to protect vulnerable individuals in Iran and put an end to these abuses. The increasing repression and disregard for international human rights standards demand stronger, coordinated global action.

