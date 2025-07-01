Green Sands Equity Welcomes Eric Sarasin As New Partner

With over 35 years of experience in international banking, investment management, and business diplomacy, Eric brings a deep network, trusted global relationships, and a distinguished track record in guiding high-impact ventures and financial institutions. His addition strengthens Green Sands Equity's mission to deliver long-term, ethical capital in a fast-changing global economy.

Eric was born into a successful entrepreneurial family and has the corresponding "DNA". At Bank Sarasin, he held various management positions in numerous business areas and developed the formerly family-owned bank into one of the leading private banks in Switzerland, culminating in his role as Head of Private Banking and Deputy CEO of the Group.

Eric is a member of the Board of Directors of several private companies and investment firms. He is a member of the Board of 1875 Finance, the Singularity Group and the Chair of TIGER21 Switzerland, an organization that promotes exchange among high-net-worth individuals, particularly entrepreneurs.

"I am excited to join Green Sands Equity at such a pivotal time," said Eric Sarasin. "This partnership represents not only a shared investment philosophy but a shared belief in sustainable capitalism - where financial returns and positive societal impact go hand-in-hand."

Eric will play a central role in expanding Green Sands Equity's European footprint and further deepening its impact-driven investment capabilities across global markets.

