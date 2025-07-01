Green Sands Equity Welcomes Eric Sarasin As New Partner
With over 35 years of experience in international banking, investment management, and business diplomacy, Eric brings a deep network, trusted global relationships, and a distinguished track record in guiding high-impact ventures and financial institutions. His addition strengthens Green Sands Equity's mission to deliver long-term, ethical capital in a fast-changing global economy.
Eric was born into a successful entrepreneurial family and has the corresponding "DNA". At Bank Sarasin, he held various management positions in numerous business areas and developed the formerly family-owned bank into one of the leading private banks in Switzerland, culminating in his role as Head of Private Banking and Deputy CEO of the Group.
Eric is a member of the Board of Directors of several private companies and investment firms. He is a member of the Board of 1875 Finance, the Singularity Group and the Chair of TIGER21 Switzerland, an organization that promotes exchange among high-net-worth individuals, particularly entrepreneurs.
"I am excited to join Green Sands Equity at such a pivotal time," said Eric Sarasin. "This partnership represents not only a shared investment philosophy but a shared belief in sustainable capitalism - where financial returns and positive societal impact go hand-in-hand."
Eric will play a central role in expanding Green Sands Equity's European footprint and further deepening its impact-driven investment capabilities across global markets.
Media Contact:
Maksymilian Jakobsze
Director
Green Sands Equity
[email protected]
SOURCE Green Sands Equity
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment