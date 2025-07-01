Preliminary Revenue Figures For The 2024/25 Financial Year
1 July 2025
Preliminary revenue figures for the 2024/25 financial year
Based on the preliminary financial figures, ChemoMetec now expects revenue of around DKK 496 million for the financial year 2024/25, against the previously announced DKK 470-490 million.
ChemoMetec's annual report for 2024/25 is scheduled to be released on 11 September 2025.
Additional information
Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20
Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.
ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .
Attachment
-
Announcement no. 290 - Preliminary revenue
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment