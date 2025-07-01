Nickel Institute Appoints Pierre Derieux As Market Development Director

Pierre Derieux, Director Market Development, Nickel Institute

- Dr. Veronique Steukers, President, Nickel InstituteTORONTO, CANADA, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nickel Institute , the global association of leading nickel producers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Derieux as its new Director, Market Development, effective 1 July 2025. In this role, he will lead the Institute's global efforts to promote the responsible and innovative use of nickel, working closely with member companies, industry stakeholders, and partners across the value chain.Pierre is a French citizen and has solid experience in the international metals sector, gained in senior roles with Eramet in Asia and Europe and latterly with ArrowMetals Asia Pte.“We are delighted to welcome Pierre to the Nickel Institute,” said Nickel Institute President, Dr. Veronique Steukers.“He brings a strong engineering background and a track record in sales, marketing, strategic business and product development with a focus on nickel. His deep understanding of evolving market dynamics will be invaluable as we boost our efforts to grow the market for nickel-containing materials.”As Market Development Director, Pierre Derieux will be based in Singapore and spearhead initiatives aimed at expanding awareness of nickel's critical contributions in industries such as clean energy, electric mobility, construction, and advanced manufacturing . The appointment reflects the Institute's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting a circular economy through the responsible production and use of nickel.“I am excited to join the Nickel Institute at such a pivotal time,” said Derieux.“Nickel plays a vital role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and I look forward to working with our members and partners to unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation.”About the Nickel InstituteThe Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Our mission is to advocate for the responsible supply of nickel and the sustainable development of the nickel industry.The NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including stainless steel, and promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation.Through our science division NiPERA Inc., we also undertake leading-edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. The NI is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America.

