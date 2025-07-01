Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International And Brazilian Artists Transform São Paulo's Cultural Scene This July


2025-07-01 07:00:46
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo will host the Festival Cidade da Cultura in July 2025. This event will offer 100 art shows and activities at 150 locations across the city.

The festival takes ideas from the famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which is known for bringing many types of art to public spaces. The event's organizers, Polo Cultural, say that the festival would cost over 10 million Brazilian Reais if one group paid for everything.

Instead, many partners-including Comgás, Itaú Cultural, and some international groups-share the costs. This way, the festival can invite artists from other countries and still support local talent.

People can see many kinds of art at the festival. There will be music, theater, dance, visual arts, circus shows, comedy, and talks about the creative economy.

International guests include Australian choreographer Lewis Major, the circus group Ten Thousand Hours, Colombian artist Julieth Morales, and Spanish performer Alex Pachón.



Brazilian artists such as writer Aline Bei, cartoonist Alcimar Frazão, composer Juca Novaes, and the group Samba das Pretas will also take part. Each group of artists plans its own shows.
São Paulo Festival Celebrates Diversity and Global Art Collaboration
The festival 's director, Marcelo Sollero, only steps in to make sure there is a good mix of artists, including more women and black artists. This setup helps show the real diversity of São Paulo.

One of the festival's standout pieces is a large inflatable sculpture called“Golden Monkey” by Australian artist Lisa Roet. The sculpture will hang on the front of Teatro B32 and highlights the dangers facing wildlife. Brazilian workers solved the technical problems needed to display it.

The festival happens in July, when São Paulo gets more tourists and has less rain. Organizers hope this will help more people join in. They also believe that having many shows at the same time will not split the crowds but will help different art groups support each other.

The way the festival is funded is important. By sharing costs, the event avoids big financial risks and builds strong partnerships. This lets São Paulo bring in artists from other countries and show off its own culture, without depending on just one sponsor.

The organizers say that inviting international artists to Brazil helps them learn about local culture. At the same time, it gives Brazilian artists a chance to reach new audiences. This helps São Paulo grow as a center for culture.

